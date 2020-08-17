Fla. Postpones Bar Exam After Software Bugs Spread Chaos

Carolina Bolado By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Florida newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT) -- The Florida Board of Bar Examiners said late Sunday night that the bar exam scheduled for Wednesday would be canceled after repeated problems with the testing software and said it would set up a plan for supervised practice for those who were set to take the test.In a message posted on its website at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, the FBBE said the board "remains committed to offering an examination to applicants in 2020" and will reschedule the exam for a date in October. Applicants will be able to take that exam or postpone until the February test, according to the FBBE.In the meantime, applicants will be able to work under a program requiring supervision by a member of the Florida Bar . This program will begin no later than mid-September, which was the earliest date the grades would have been released for the summer bar exam, according to the FBBE.The FBBE faced growing pressure from graduates and state legislators to offer alternatives to the online bar exam after reports that the testing software from ILG Technologies Inc. was plagued with problems.A trial run of the exam was canceled last week after reports of data security breaches and overheated computers, among other issues. An updated version of the software was made available for download on Saturday, but again, users reported problems, leading to the cancellation announcement on Sunday night.--Editing by Rebecca Flanagan.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.