Gov't Outlines AML Risk For Trusts And Company Agents

Law360, London (August 17, 2020, 5:10 PM BST) -- The U.K. government warned Monday that businesses working with trusts and company agents should make sure they have strict anti-money laundering checks in place as the region clamps down on financial crime in the wake of a spate of high-profile scandals involving European banks. HM Revenue and Customs said that businesses — trust and company service providers in particular — must set up tough controls to make sure their customers are not involved in money laundering. The providers are companies and individuals that act as a company director, secretary or similar position, those that provide a registered office or business address...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS