FSCS Logs 31 Claims Over British Steel Pensions Adviser

Law360, London (August 17, 2020, 5:05 PM BST) -- The lifeboat scheme for investors said on Monday that it has received 31 claims against failed company S&M Hughes Ltd., a financial adviser with close links to the British Steel Pensions Scheme transfer scandal. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said that the company, which traded as Crescent Financial before it was placed into liquidation last year, was now in default. The compensation scheme invited former customers on Friday to make contact about seeking compensation. A spokesperson said Monday that it has already logged 31 claims. "We identified that the firm may have provided advice that left people worse off," the FSCS...

