Couple Sentenced For 'Cash For Crash' Insurance Scam

Law360, London (August 17, 2020, 1:51 PM BST) -- A young couple have been given suspended jail sentences after attempting to cheat £50,000 ($64,800) from insurers in a series of "cash for crash" scams, police said Monday. The two 24-year-olds were each given four-month jail sentences, suspended for a year, following at hearing at Luton Crown Court on Friday. Corey Ashleigh-John and Chloe Jade Pitcher, both from the Bedfordshire town, managed to get £10,000 from insurers and would have got away with £50,000 if all the claims had succeeded. City of London Police, which brought the case, said that Ashleigh-John and Pitcher took out car insurance policies with a number of insurers. They...

