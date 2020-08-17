Norton Rose Selects Houston Litigator As New Global Head

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright announced Monday that it has elected Gerard G. Pecht as its next global chief executive to replace long-time head Peter Martyr, who steered the firm since it originated from a merger in 2012 as well as its predecessor Norton Rose LLP for 10 years. Pecht is the current Houston-based global head of dispute resolution and litigation and will take over on Jan. 1 from the London-based Martyr, who's second four-year term runs out at the end of the year. "Gerry is a highly experienced business leader, with whom I have worked closely over the past eight years," Martyr...

