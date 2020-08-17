English Lawyers Warned On Investment Fraud Schemes

Law360, London (August 17, 2020, 6:11 PM BST) -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority warned Monday that lawyers must take precautions to avoid getting involved in dubious investment schemes as scammers may use unsuspecting attorneys to lend credibility to their unscrupulous plans. The watchdog for lawyers in England and Wales said that the current economic climate may make dubious or fraudulent investment schemes more attractive to consumers, and that fraudsters may try to draw in attorneys to make their schemes appear legitimate. "The sellers and promoters of these schemes, which usually offer attractive returns, may suggest that the solicitor's involvement is a safeguard that protects the buyer's financial investment," the watchdog...

