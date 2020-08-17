Food Lion Can't 'Change The Marketplace,' Dairy Co-Op Says

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Dairy Farmers of America defended its acquisition of three processing facilities from bankrupt milk producer Dean Foods in part of a much larger deal on Friday in a preview of arguments against Food Lion's lawsuit that the co-op said is based on the grocery chain's wish-list, not economic harm. After U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles refused last month to dismiss the lawsuit by Food Lion and a regional dairy cooperative challenging DFA's purchase of facilities in North Carolina and South Carolina from Dean Foods, the co-op shifted to the merits of the allegations. DFA started its answer and defenses to...

