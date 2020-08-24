Clark Hill Picks Up Renewable Energy Pro For DC Office

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC has bulked up its Washington, D.C., office's environment, energy & natural resources group with a former Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP partner who has served as in-house counsel for the nation's largest regional grid operator. Steven Shparber made the jump to his new firm last week. He said he was motivated largely by the opportunity to work for a firm with a large energy platform, both locally and nationally, that is also expanding its footprint internationally. Strategically, Shparber said Clark Hill was a great fit because none of the firm's clients are vertically integrated investor-owned utilities. The interests...

