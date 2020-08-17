Baring's $1.4B Bid Outdoes Offer For Bain Capital Target

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong investment firm Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd. said Monday that it had made a roughly $1.4 billion counter offer to take private Japanese nursing home operator Nichiigakkan, which has already asked investors to approve a deal with multi-asset alternative investment firm Bain Capital that valued the business at about $1.2 billion not including debt. Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd., or BPEA, offered to purchase shareholders' stakes in Nichiigakkan Co. Ltd. for ¥2,000 each (roughly $18.90), besting Bain Capital LP's bid of ¥1,670, according to announcements about the bids. BPEA's offering share price values the Japanese business at ¥146 billion...

