Sullivan & Cromwell Reps Amex In Kabbage Buy

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 12:33 PM EDT) -- American Express Co., advised by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, said Monday it will be acquiring "substantially all" of the fintech lending company Kabbage Inc. with a goal of offering a wider set of cash flow management and working capital products offerings to U.S.-based small business customers. While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition will see Kabbage personnel and financial technology products head over to American Express. The fintech company's data platform and intellectual property holdings will also be part of the transaction that is expected to close by the end of the year. As rumors of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS