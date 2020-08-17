Green Groups Beat Gov't In Suit Over Dam Compliance Delays

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Significant dam infrastructure improvement delays by the U.S. government have put threatened species of fish in Oregon at continual risk in violation of the Endangered Species Act and other laws, an Oregon federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez sided with Northwest Environmental Defense Center and other environmental groups on Saturday, finding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took far too long to ensure compliance with a 2008 biological opinion that called for changes to dam operations to protect threatened Upper Willamette River Chinook salmon and steelhead fish. The environmental groups had argued that the government's failure to...

