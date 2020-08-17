Robinhood Nabs $200M Series G Round, Valuing Co. At $11B

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Mobile trading application Robinhood announced on Monday a $200 million series G funding round, giving the company an $11.2 billion valuation. The round was led by D1 Capital Partners and comes on the heels of a $280 million series F round at an $8.3 billion valuation in early May. That round was led by existing investor Sequoia Capital, with participation from existing and new investors including NEA, Ribbit Capital, 9Yards Capital and Unusual Ventures. "We're proud that more people than ever are using Robinhood to learn how to invest and manage their finances," Vlad Tenev, Robinhood co-founder and co-CEO, said in...

