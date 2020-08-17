6 Firms Guide Take-Private Deal Valuing Yintech At $540M

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Yintech said Monday it will be taken private by a founder-led group of investors in a deal steered by six law firms that values the Chinese investment services company at $540 million. Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd., steered by Davis Polk, said a group of rollover shareholders will acquire the company for $0.365 per share and $7.50 per American depositary share. The so-called "short form" merger has received the blessing of a special committee guided by Kirkland & Ellis, Walkers and Harneys. The buyer group, which includes three company co-founders and other existing investors, is represented by Skadden and Conyers Dill....

