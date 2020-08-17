DLA Piper Partner, Kamala Harris' Husband, Going On Leave

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A DLA Piper partner who is the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is going on temporary leave from his entertainment legal work in California, the firm confirmed on Monday. Los Angeles-based Douglas Emhoff is in the process of transferring his clients to other attorneys at DLA Piper, a spokesman for the firm said on Monday. Emhoff joined DLA Piper in 2017 after heading Venable LLP's Los Angeles office. He could not be reached for comment on Monday. Emhoff has worked on a number of high-stakes cases over the years. Before joining DLA Piper, he successfully defended a prominent...

