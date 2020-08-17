Full DC Circ. Won't Review EPA Emissions Policy

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday rejected the Sierra Club's bid for an en banc rehearing of a panel ruling that upheld the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's guidance allowing for an easier emissions permit review process. The environmental group had urged the entire circuit court to review the case in July, arguing that the three-judge panel erred when it determined the agency's actions weren't final. The Sierra Club told the court that an EPA memo from 2018 qualifies as a final agency action because it allowed permits for new or modified projects that emit fine particulate matter or ground-level ozone, effectively creating...

