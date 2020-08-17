DC Circ. Won't Revisit Eagle's Orphan Drug Win Against FDA

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The full D.C. Circuit on Monday stood by a three-judge panel's recent ruling concluding that multiple manufacturers of a drug that treats the same rare medical condition are entitled to marketing exclusivity. The appellate court said in a one-page order that none of its 11 active judges made a request to vote on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's bid to undo the panel's 2-1 March order, which the regulator says erroneously gave Eagle Pharmaceuticals exclusivity over its blood cancer drug Bendeka. Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Stephen F. Williams, who sat on the panel and wrote the dissent, did not participate...

