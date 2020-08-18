DC Says Exxon Climate Fraud Suit Belongs In Local Court

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C., has told a federal judge that its lawsuit accusing ExxonMobil Corp. and other global oil giants of deceiving consumers about the climate change-related risks of fossil fuels belongs in the district's local court, not federal court, as the companies have argued. The district's lawsuit, originally filed in D.C. Superior Court, alleges that Exxon, BP PLC, Chevron Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC engaged in a coordinated, multidecade campaign to mislead the public and conceal the climate change risks posed by the production and use of fossil fuels. Exxon and the other companies want the case heard in federal court,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS