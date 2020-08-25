Executing FLSA-Compliant Timekeeping Policies

By Jeffrey Landes and Ann Mahoney

Off-the-clock work;

Rounding work time;

Overtime work;

Meal and rest periods;

Preshift and post-shift activities for nonexempt employees;

Training time for nonexempt employees; and

Additional considerations in light of COVID-19.

Explain what constitutes work time — e.g., working during meal and rest periods, time spent reading and responding to emails via a smartphone — and what does not — e.g., leave time, even if it counts as work time for another purpose.





Prohibit off-the-clock work that is not recorded as time worked and include disciplinary consequences for violating the policies. Note that disciplinary consequences should not include the employer's refusal to pay for off-the-clock work because it was unauthorized. Such refusal would violate the FLSA.





Prohibit managers and supervisors from requesting, requiring or permitting off-the-clock work.





Require employees to track and report all time worked, including time worked off the worksite, outside normal work hours, or via alternative means such as a smartphone or laptop at home.





Indicate applicable meal and rest periods that comply with applicable state laws and require employees to document such periods.





Include any modifications needed for timekeeping procedures for those working remotely.





Allow employees to ask questions and report errors and perceived violations without fear of retaliation.

Preliminarily determine whether the employer is able to track work time without rounding. If so, recommend that the employer implement the practice to avoid the risks associated with rounding.





Recommend that the employer round to the shortest possible increment (e.g., five minutes) to reduce the amount of potential damages, particularly in collective actions.





Recommend that the employer round at the beginning and end of the employee's scheduled hours or shift, and not at the start and end of unpaid meal breaks. Rounding during meal periods may implicate additional wage payment obligations and suggest that the employer violated state meal and rest period requirements.





Be sure the employer has a written policy that is clear and FLSA-compliant, and that it adheres to such policy. The policy should indicate at least the following:



The employer will round both up and down to be sure employees are properly paid for time worked;



The timekeeping increments the employer will use;



When rounding will occur (e.g., at the start and end of scheduled hours or shifts); and



That employees may raise questions or report perceived violations without fear of retaliation.



How to raise questions and report errors or a policy violation;





How to handle/respond to employee questions/complaints;





What constitutes work time;





How to record and report work time accurately, whether performed on or off the worksite, during or outside normal hours;





How to correct errors in timekeeping;





Prohibitions against working unauthorized overtime, if desired, recognizing that any overtime worked will be compensated; and





Consequences for policy violations.

Indicates which employees are entitled to meal and rest periods (typically, nonexempt employees);





Specifies the number and duration of meal and rest periods and/or clearly explains how they are determined;[7]





Provides that unauthorized extensions of authorized work breaks are not permitted and that such breaks are not counted as work time;





States that employees are not permitted to work during meal or rest periods;





Directs employees to contemporaneously clock out and in for meal and rest periods;[8]





Indicates that violations of the policy may result in disciplinary action; and





Explains how employees may raise questions or report errors and perceived violations without fear of retaliation.

Attendance is outside of the employee's regular working hours.

Attendance is voluntary.

The training does not directly relate to the employee's job.

The employee does not perform any productive work during the training.

