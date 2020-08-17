Novartis' MS Drug Patent Upheld And Generic Ruled Infringing

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. beat back a challenge to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya in a Delaware federal court ruling unsealed on Monday, with the judge finding Novartis' patent valid and holding that a planned generic by HEC Pharm infringed. U.S. District Judge Kent A. Jordan initially filed his ruling under seal on Aug. 10. In the decision, the judge said he wasn't convinced by HEC's argument that its product would not infringe Novartis' patent because it didn't tell physicians to omit a loading dose before administering the drug, a compound called "fingolimod." "HEC is liable for contributory and induced infringement...

