USDA License Renewal Rule Is Small Step For Animal Welfare

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has finally ended its policy of rubber-stamping license renewals for animal breeders, dealers and exhibitors that have repeatedly violated the Animal Welfare Act, or AWA. With the publication of a final rule issued on May 13, the USDA revised the previous licensing process, which relied solely upon self-reports from facility owners claiming they were in compliance with the law. The USDA approved license renewals based on these self-reports, even as its officials instituted license revocation proceedings due to facilities' deplorable treatment of animals. The USDA's own records show that many facilities incurred multiple serious violations of...

