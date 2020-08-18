Qualcomm Urges Fed Circ. To Keep PTAB Win Against Apple

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm is asking the Federal Circuit to affirm a Patent Trial and Appeal Board victory against Apple over its touch-screen patent, saying the smartphone giant is trying to "manufacture a legal issue" by disregarding key parts of the board's ruling. In a 63-page opening brief filed Monday, Qualcomm said the PTAB in January correctly upheld its patent covering a way for mobile users to toggle between multiple windows. The board had criticized Apple for belatedly asserting that an earlier U.S. patent application publication known as Jin disclosed a finger dragging element in the patent. Last month, Apple argued that the PTAB's...

