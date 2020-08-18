Sackers, Eversheds Guide £530M Siemens Pension Buy-In

Law360, London (August 18, 2020, 12:41 PM BST) -- German engineering giant Siemens AG has insured £530 million ($700 million) of pension liabilities for former U.K. employees with Legal & General Assurance Society, the insurer said Tuesday, in a deal advised by Eversheds Sutherland and Sacker & Partners LLP. The trustee has said the buy-in deal for Siemens Benefits Scheme was completed despite the challenges thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) The buy-in deal for Siemens Benefits Scheme was completed despite "logistical and investment challenges" arising from the coronavirus pandemic, the trustee said. More companies are seeking to take advantage of cheap rates and increased appetite among...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS