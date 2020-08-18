Lloyd's Makes Masks Mandatory For September Reopening

Irene Madongo By

Law360, London (August 18, 2020, 2:16 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London said on Tuesday that it will require workers to wear face coverings and will operate a "digitally enhanced" environment when it reopens its offices after closing down in March when the COVID-19 lockdown began.Face marks will be compulsory in all public areas of the landmark Lime Street building in the City, such as at reception and in lift lobbies, Lloyd's said. However underwriters and others using the specialist market will be relieved to learn they can take their masks off for meetings.Face coverings will also be compulsory when people are walking around the four-story building known as the underwriting room."Our number one priority is allowing the market and your employees to connect and collaborate safely and productively," Lloyd's said in a statement.The 330-year-old insurance market announced it wasin March after the government announced its COVID-19 lockdown. It said at the time that traditional face-to-face business would be replaced with a new electronic system.Lloyd's said on Tuesday that capacity will be reduced to 45% to allow for social distancing. It has installed screens to allow face-to-face trading in its underwriting boxes. Brokers will also sit on underwriting chairs alongside the underwriter.Lloyd's also said it is testing so-called digital booths, where workers can hold virtual meetings with clients and colleagues outside the building. "Brokers and underwriters will be able to connect to those outside of the room via the digital booths located in the coffee shop," the statement added.Some parts of the building will remain shut, but there will be "a range of breakout areas available in the coffee shop instead," Lloyd's said.The world's largest specialty insurer has split its timetable for categories of business, allocating them fixed days. Financial and professional lines and casualty have been allocated Mondays, while marine and aviation were given Wednesdays.The insurance marketplace said it has also fast-tracked the implementation of its so-called digital enhancements, part of its "Future at Lloyd's" scheme. The digital measures will be available from Sept. 1.--Editing by Ed Harris.

