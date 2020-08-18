Clyde & Co Says Insurance M&A Set For Downturn

Law360, London (August 18, 2020, 4:44 PM BST) -- The number of large insurance deals will likely drop sharply in the second half of the year, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market become more apparent, according to Clyde & Co LLP. The London-based law firm said Monday the limitations on face-to-face meetings, in addition to market uncertainty, meant there were likely to be fewer deals toward the end of 2020. The warning comes despite an uptick in mergers and acquisitions in the first six months of the year, with 201 deals globally, compared to 197 in the second half of 2019. In a report, Clyde & Co...

