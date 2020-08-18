Watchdog Warns Of Further Virus Hit To Insurers' Capital

Martin Croucher By

Law360, London (August 18, 2020, 4:39 PM BST) -- The capital buffers that insurers maintain to protect them in times of crisis could be battered as a result of a downturn in investment markets caused by COVID-19, Europe's insurance watchdog warned.The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Monday that solvency capital ratios have already fallen during the pandemic and that it expects a "further drop" in the next quarter.The decline has already been seen in the first half results of insurance giants including Swiss Re , whose solvency ratio dropped from 232% at the end of 2019 to 220% in July. Solvency ratios indicate how much cash insurers hold to withstand shocks and still pay out on claims. The regulatory minimum under the Solvency II Directive is 100%.In the U.K., Lloyd's of London's ratio fell from 238% to 205% by mid-March."A further drop of solvency capital ratios for both life and non-life undertakings is expected for the next quarter, with the depreciation of assets in the context of COVID-19 as well as effects of already pre-existing low yield environment," the authority said in a statement.But the regulator warned that insurers continue to face a high risk to their levels of solvency because of depreciation of their assets, although the risk from insurance claims was at a "medium level."Life insurers have handled more claims but general insurers have had fewer, EIOPA said.The Association of British Insurers said last week that its life insurance members had paid out £90 million ($117 million) to the families of people who had died from COVID-19.The EIOPA report matches the assessment of Standard & Poor's , which said in July that insurers have faced a greater hit from investment losses than from claims. But the ratings agency warned that solvency ratios could be battered again by a second wave of the virus this year."The widespread reintroduction of lockdown measures could disrupt the financial markets further, deepen the recession and increase asset losses and insurance claims," Dennis Sugrue, S&P Global Ratings credit analyst, said at the time.--Editing by Ed Harris.

