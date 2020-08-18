UK's Purplebricks Fined For Lacking Money Laundering Controls

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A British online real estate agency was fined £267,000 ($353,000) for failing to have adequate anti-money laundering policies in place, HM Revenue & Customs announced Tuesday. Real estate agency Purplebricks received the fine sometime between Aug. 31, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, HMRC said, adding that the company isn't accused of having deliberately engaged in money laundering. "These breaches are failures in having the correct policies, controls and procedures, conducting due diligence and timing of verification," the HMRC website notice publicizing the fine said. The notice stated that the real estate agency won't appeal the fine. The company acknowledged in its...

