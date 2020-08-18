Colo. Income Tax Cut Measure OK'd For November Ballot

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A Colorado initiative that would lower the state's flat income tax rate has qualified for the November ballot, the Colorado secretary of state said after determining the measure's supporters had gathered enough valid signatures. The number of valid signatures submitted in support of Initiative 306 is projected to be greater than 110% of the number of signatures required for placement on the November ballot, Joel Albin, ballot access manager under Secretary of State Jena Griswold, said in a letter Monday. The Independence Institute, a conservative research group, submitted 198,538 signatures to Griswold's office in July, according to Albin; 124,632 signatures are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS