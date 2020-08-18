Littler Elects Denver Shareholder As Next Leader

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC announced Tuesday it has elected shareholder Erin A. Webber as its next president and managing director, who will take over from long time co-presidents and co-managing directors Tom Bender and Jeremy Roth. The firm said in the announcement that Webber will continue to advance the firm's existing strategic plan and will strengthen its position in labor and employment law when she takes over after Bender and Roth's term expires at the end of 2020. "We are excited for her vision and to further build upon the firm's commitment to key areas, such as inclusion and diversity, global expansion,...

