Lewis Brisbois Expands Minn. Office With 2 Lateral Hires

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP hired two attorneys away from Cozen O'Connor as partners in its Minneapolis office with the goal of beefing up its employment and business litigation practices, the firm has announced. Kari Berman joined the firm's complex business and commercial litigation practice and Tina Syring joined its labor and employment practice, the firm said Aug. 17. "We are truly excited to have Kari and Tina join the Minneapolis office," Minneapolis managing partner Michelle Gilboe said in a press release. Berman has over 25 years of experience in defending clients in federal and state courts in class action...

