Abengoa Unit Seeks Creditor Deal As Group Restructures

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa's former holding company said Tuesday it is filing preliminary insolvency proceedings in Seville as the wider business undergoes restructuring. Abengoa SA told a Spanish court in Seville that it is working to reach a refinancing agreement with creditors. The court communication is an effort to gain extra time to negotiate a plan, Abengoa said. "The company has decided to adopt this measure in order to have more time to continue and finalize its negotiations with creditors of the individual company Abengoa SA," the announcement said. The announcement is separate from an Aug. 6 restructuring support agreement...

