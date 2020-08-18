Wash. Pot Co. Says Okla. Residency Rules Unconstitutional

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Washington state-based marijuana company has sued the state of Oklahoma over its residency requirements for cannabis business licenses, arguing the law unconstitutionally discriminates against out-of-staters. Original Investments LLC, which does business as Dank's Wonder Emporium, urged an Oklahoma federal court Friday to block the residency requirement, which the state has temporarily suspended amid a similar but less sweeping legal challenge brought by a group of dispensaries. "The residency statute reserves the enormous economic opportunities available in Oklahoma's medical marijuana market (with annual sales on track to surpass $700 million this year) for residents, to the exclusion and detriment of non-residents,"...

