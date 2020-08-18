St. Louis Atty Who Aimed Gun At Protesters To Speak At RNC

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A St. Louis personal injury attorney who, along with his wife, is facing felony charges for pointing firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters, is a planned speaker at the upcoming Republican National Convention, his attorney confirmed Tuesday. Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, were invited to speak by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Mark McCloskey is currently expected to give an address online at the convention, attorney Albert Watkins told Law360. Representatives for the convention did not immdiately respond to a request for confirmation Tuesday. The McCloskeys, who are partners at the successful St. Louis personal injury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS