Legend In Law: Broadcom's Mark Brazeal

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Broadcom's business strategy has long been one of great fiscal discipline, general counsel Mark Brazeal says. The tech company didn't prioritize public affairs or government affairs, instead acquiring successful and well-positioned companies in their space and investing generously in research and development. Mark Brazeal Broadcom It worked. Broadcom has gone from $2.3 billion in revenue in 2011 to about $23 billion in 2019 through this strategy. And while its name is relatively unknown, its technology is ubiquitous in this connected world. A weakness in that approach became apparent, however, when a $130 billion hostile takeover bid for Qualcomm Inc. failed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS