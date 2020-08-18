USPS Applies For Secure Voting Patent Amid Election Drama

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Undeterred by President Donald Trump's stated intent to limit mail-in voting for November's election, the U.S. Postal Service has applied for a blockchain-based patent that would make voting by mail easier than ever in future elections. The Aug. 13 patent application for a "secure voting system" uses "cryptographic elements" like blockchains to track and secure mail-in votes. A registered voter would receive a computer-readable code through the mail, which could then confirm the voter's identity and correct ballot information, while also making sure votes are kept anonymous, the abstract states. A drawing of the blockchain-based secure voting system that the U.S....

