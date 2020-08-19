Legend In Law: McKesson's Lori Schechter

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- McKesson general counsel Lori Schechter has been guiding the company through a storm of litigation and regulatory dealings stemming from the company's alleged role in the opioid epidemic before she assumed the role — and it's more stressful than her previous BigLaw career, she said. Lori Schechter McKesson Schechter has been at McKesson Corp. for over eight years, having spent the prior 23 at Morrison & Foerster LLP, where she was litigation chair. The in-house job has given her a more profound sense of satisfaction, connection and responsibility, she said. "I think it's the different perspective or platform that you have...

