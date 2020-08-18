Calif. Dispensary Says Pot Co. Owes $5M Over Axed Nev. Deal

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of California cannabis dispensary chain Urbn Leaf has sued Delaware-based NuVeda LLC, saying it is owed $5 million after an ownership deal for Nevada cannabis entities fell through when the Silver State halted the sale and transfer of marijuana business licenses. UL Holdings NV LLC says in a complaint filed Friday that cannabis company NuVeda and its executives agreed in a membership interest purchase agreement, or MIPA, that the deal would automatically expire if they could not secure government approval for a change of ownership with the Nevada cannabis licenses — referred to in the July 2019 agreement as...

