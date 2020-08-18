Standing Desk Maker Turns The Tables With IP Inquiry Of Rival

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission announced a new patent infringement probe of adjustable-height desk platforms on Tuesday, following a complaint from a California-based manufacturer that was previously named as a respondent in a similar investigation. Versa Products Inc. accused its former accuser, Varidesk LLC, along with four other U.S. competitors and two Chinese companies of encroaching on a patent it holds for developing electric height-adjustable desks in a complaint filed on July 20. The ITC said it would begin unfair import investigations to determine whether the import bans Versa sought were warranted under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930....

