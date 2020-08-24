Legend In Law: Corporation Service Co.'s George Massih

George Massih
Corporation Service Co.
Adding to the pressure was that failure to establish a foothold in China would dash other plans for its growing business dealings in Australia and other parts of the region. But Massih pulled it off, landing him among 13 corporate counsel named Legends in Law by the Burton Awards this year.
"George has assisted in helping to chart the course for the globalization of this highly valued legal services provider," said Ballard Spahr LLP partner Tom Sager, who nominated Massih for the honor. "He is an incredible husband and father who balances his family obligations with his dedication and service to the Delaware legal community. George has served on countless boards and committees providing legal representation to those in need."
Massih was slated to be honored in-person at the Burton Awards' June 2020 ceremony at the Library of Congress, but the event was canceled because of the coronavirus. The next ceremony is scheduled for June 14, 2021. Law360 is a sponsor of the Burton Awards.
Massih said he has the best job you never hear about. He delights in the variety of work CSC does for businesses at every phase of their life cycle and the opportunity to work with general counsel at other major businesses. Much of his work is hands-on, he said. His legal department has about 10 members to support the company's efforts across the globe, helping clients structure their corporations and transactions, dispensing legal advice and performing all manner of back-room work.
He also works with law firms to scale up work, given CSC's presence in all 50 states and across the globe.
He overcame the challenge of building a presence in China and Hong Kong by drawing on the relationships that he has built through CSC, he said. Massih asked general counsel at other companies that have expanded into Asia for advice, and he couldn't have done it without them, he said.
But with more presence comes more problems.
"What keeps you up at night? What's happening a half a world away while you're sleeping, or trying to sleep," he said.
--Editing by Brian Baresch and Jill Coffey.
