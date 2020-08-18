Pyxus Says Shareholder Claims Of Hidden Value Are Way Off

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Tobacco supplier Pyxus International defended its proposed Chapter 11 plan Tuesday in Delaware against opposition from pre-bankruptcy shareholders, who argue that the company is worth much more than the reorganization plan suggests. During a confirmation trial, debtor attorney Michael H. Torkin of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP said Pyxus is in dire need of a restructuring to trim more than $600 million of debt from its balance sheet, and arguments from a recently formed committee of equity security holders that the company is worth nearly $4.5 billion aren't supported by the debtor's valuation analysis. "The debtors are hopelessly insolvent by hundreds...

