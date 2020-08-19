Pa. Hospital Chain Allegedly Abusing Discovery In Merger Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The owner of multiple health care facilities nationwide has accused the Albert Einstein Healthcare Network of "baseless and punitive discovery requests" seeking material that is "irrelevant" to defending a merger with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals that the Federal Trade Commission is challenging, according to briefs unsealed on Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court. Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. says it's entitled to a protective order blocking Albert Einstein Healthcare Network's discovery into its sensitive financial documents, as well as sanctions in the form of compensation for legal fees spent on the current motion, because it has nothing to offer the Philadelphia-area hospital chain....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS