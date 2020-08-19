Judge Backs Climate Impact Reviews For Oil And Gas Leases

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists didn't prove the U.S. government gave short shrift to how more than 200 oil and gas leases in eastern New Mexico would impact climate change, wildlife and features like Carlsbad Caverns National Park, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Brack on Tuesday largely dismissed a challenge by WildEarth Guardians to the U.S. Department of the Interior and Bureau of Land Management's decision to issue leases on roughly 68,000 acres in the state. The group had alleged the government didn't fully comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and had asked that the authorizations be vacated until...

