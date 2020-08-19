Allianz Offloads €1.4B Belgian Life Portfolio To Monument Re

Law360, London (August 19, 2020, 2:16 PM BST) -- Allianz Benelux has agreed to offload a closed-book life insurance portfolio worth €1.4 billion ($1.7 billion) to Bermuda-based insurer Monument Re, in a deal that will take 18 months to complete. The Belgium-based subsidiary of the Allianz group said on Tuesday that the portfolio includes 4,500 mortgage loans as well as 95,000 life insurance policies. The book of business has been closed to new customers since the early 2000s, Allianz said. Kathleen Van den Eynde, chief executive of Allianz Benelux in Belgium, said the deal will reduce the company's "operational complexity." "With this sale Allianz creates leverage to grow," she added, saying the...

