Watchdog Launches Inquiry Into Private Healthcare Takeover

Law360, London (August 19, 2020, 4:05 PM BST) -- Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that it has launched a formal inquiry into whether a proposed merger between private medical insurer Bupa and an insurance agency raises antitrust concerns. The Competition and Markets Authority launched its formal probe into Bupa's anticipated acquisition of CS Healthcare, originally a private medical friendly society for the British civil service, to determine whether the deal would substantially lessen competition in the sector. The deal, announced in August, would mean that policyholders of CS Healthcare are transferred to Bupa by the end of the year. The cost of the deal was not disclosed. The official...

