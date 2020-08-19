Gov't Warned To Avoid 'Half-Baked' Pensions Portal

Law360, London (August 19, 2020, 4:35 PM BST) -- The government should ensure that a planned online "dashboard" designed to reconnect savers with lost pension pots should contain full records from the day it is launched, an investment adviser warned. Manchester-based AJ Bell said Tuesday that a "half-baked" product with some pension plans missing from the database would undermine public trust in the industry. The dashboard project is a key plank in the government's Pension Schemes Bill, which is due for its first reading in the House of Commons later this year. The dashboard will effectively be a website through which the public is able to trace lost retirement savings....

