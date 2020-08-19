Green Groups Push To Halt Trump's Enviro Review Changes

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Defenders of Wildlife and several other environmental groups told a Virginia federal court Tuesday that the Trump administration bulldozed important protections that help the government make informed decisions on major projects and asked that the deregulatory effort be halted during litigation. The groups said the Trump administration's move to streamline the National Environmental Policy Act, which forces the government to consider the environmental impacts of projects and proposals, will result in less informed decision-making and more harm to the environment. They say the White House Council on Environmental Quality didn't properly consider those consequences when it upended regulations in place since...

