UK Probing £780M Brewing JV By Marston's, Carlsberg

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer has opened an investigation into a plan from Marston's and Carlsberg to form a British brewing joint venture valued at roughly £780 million ($1.02 billion) that will house beer brands including Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Danish Pilsner. The Competition and Markets Authority launched its initial merger inquiry for the deal on Tuesday, after the review was referred to the agency by Europe's competition enforcer, according to the case register. The CMA also published a notice on Wednesday saying it had not yet received all of the documents and information requested from the companies and that the time period...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS