Ex-Vedder Price Partner Launches Boutique Employment Firm

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Drawing on more than two decades of BigLaw experience, a former Vedder Price shareholder who specializes in advising on Occupational Health and Safety Administration compliance has launched a new employment firm she says will allow her to work more closely with her clients. Since starting Nicole A. Smith PLLC in July, Nicole Smith said she has been able to spend more time on the phone counseling and advising clients, including businesses working to comply with state and local rules on operating during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Though she sees the experience she gained from her time as a partner at large...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS