GenCanna Fights Unsecured Creditors' Ch. 7 Conversion Bid

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Hemp producer GenCanna has pushed back on calls from unsecured creditors to convert its bankruptcy case to Chapter 7, arguing such a move is a "scorched earth tactic" that would scuttle the Chapter 11 liquidation of its remaining assets. GenCanna said it remains administratively solvent but that a committee of unsecured creditors, joined by creditor MariMed Inc., is running a "multi-factor full court press" to block its amended Chapter 11 liquidation plan from going to a vote. "In substance, this is simply the committee and MariMed saying that they would like to draw this process out as long as possible," GenCanna said...

