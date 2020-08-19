Disclosure Process For Offshore Info Violates APA, Court Told

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Virginia couple seeking to recover penalties for unreported offshore bank information told a D.C. federal court Wednesday the IRS violated administrative law when it didn't provide guidance for individuals who want to transition into a more lenient disclosure program. Robert Harrison and Julianne Sprinkle asked the court to deny the U.S. government's bid to toss their complaint contending the Internal Revenue Service violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it created so-called transition rules for switching to a disclosure program with lower penalties. That the complaint may require the government to return money to the couple — who paid almost $511,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS