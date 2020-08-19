9th Circ. Denies DEA Bid To Dismiss Pot Rescheduling Case

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has rebuffed the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's attempt to dismiss a medical marijuana researcher's bid to reschedule the drug, rejecting the agency's arguments that the researcher had not exhausted her administrative remedies. The decision Tuesday will allow Scottsdale Research Institute and its president and principal investigator Dr. Suzanne Sisley to proceed with their appeal. However, the one-page, unsigned order leaves room for the government to revive its arguments about the court's lack of jurisdiction in its briefs. Matthew Zorn and Shane Pennington of Yetter Coleman LLP, attorneys for SRI and Sisley, said in an email Wednesday that they were pleased the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS